Forest Theater Holding a Fundraiser

The Forest Theater in Forest City may be undergoing some renovations if the fund raising drive proves successful. The theater has launched the Friends of Forest Theater Membership Drive to generate funding to get the work started. Forest Theater Board of Director Allison Lycke explained that community involvement is essential.

Lycke explained that the memberships are easy to obtain and come with some perks.

The theater recently launched the Gold Star Fundraiser in the fall of last year. According to Lycke, there has been a genuine strong response from the public.

All of those contributors are featured in gold stars on the lobby window according to Lycke. She also stated that there are other ways for people to get involved and help out at the theater.

Those interested in contributing can go to the theater and show their support.