Health & LivingNews

Forest City Blood Drive Scheduled

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 seconds agoLast Updated: February 7, 2024

Show your love by donating blood and making a positive impact in the community. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to spread the love, roll up a sleeve and contribute to the blood supply as soon as they can.
A single blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers!
 Forest City Community Blood Drive, 2/15/2024 from 1pm-6pm at 18508 HWY 9, Forest City. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 seconds agoLast Updated: February 7, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button