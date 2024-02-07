Health & LivingNews
Forest City Blood Drive Scheduled
Show your love by donating blood and making a positive impact in the community. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to spread the love, roll up a sleeve and contribute to the blood supply as soon as they can.
A single blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers!
Forest City Community Blood Drive, 2/15/2024 from 1pm-6pm at 18508 HWY 9, Forest City. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.