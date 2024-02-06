Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/6/24 (LIVE)

Click this link to go live to the meeting:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link above.

The proposed meeting agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Bennie Hostetler to discuss plans for property, with possible action.

3. Thad Wunder to discuss the approved building permit 7-5-2023A at the golden oval

substation.

 Wunder would like to include that he has asked multiple times that this be

referred to the board of adjustment

 Wunder thinks the approval of this permit violates multiple parts of the zoning

ordinance

 Additional building has taken place since the last building permit was issued

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. 9:30 A.M. ICAP & Heyer Insurance to discuss rates.

7. Consider for approval Resolution opposing Alliant Energy Rate increase.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval County claims.

10. Discuss budgets.

11. Discussion, with possible action, Resolution for Wages.