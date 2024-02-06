Forest City Council Discusses the Coffey Trail Project

The Forest City Council. met with Scott Meinders who is one of the organizers for the Coffey Trail project. The trail is currently in the finding stage and Meinders is looking to find grants that will help build it.

The city will not have to pay for the entire project. Instead, federal funds may be used to pay for the majority of the project according to Meinders.

Meinders proposed that the city would become caretakers of this portion of the project.

Meinders drafted a resolution for the city to consider and possibly approve.

Meinders is confident that the matching funding will be there for the project.

The city council approved the resolution and will move forward with the project.