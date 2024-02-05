Winnebago Board to Revisit Bitcoin Mining Site

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am in the Winnebago County Courthouse. The board will discuss plans for the sale of property, secondary roads, and drainage issues.

Alliant Energy is asking to raise rates on their electricity. The board plans to propose and approve a resolution that will oppose the increase.

The supervisors will be asked to revisit the bitcoin mining operation at the golden oval substation. A permit has been granted at the site which one resident who lives adjacent to it says has been violated and goes against multiple parts of the zoning ordinance. He also claims that there has been additional construction since the last permit was issued.

Previously, he has made claims that his corn crop, which was adjacent to the operation, was damaged by the heat vented out of the building site. The mining operation uses computers which are operating at a high rate of speed generating high levels of heat which needs to be ventilated out.

The board will discuss the recommendations of the compensation board on the wage increases for elected officials. The compensation board met in early January to consider cost of living adjustments to the salaries of county elected officials.