Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/5/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/228729277

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:25 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:35 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring in the Law

Enforcement Center and Courtroom/Judges chambers

9:45 a.m. Discuss rates for medical examiner cases

9:50 a.m. Discuss Veterans Affairs position and budget for FY2024-2025

10:00 a.m. Discuss possible budget amendment for FY2023-2024

10:10 a.m. Consider claims

Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025