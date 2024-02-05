Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/5/23 (LIVE)
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/228729277
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:25 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:35 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring in the Law
Enforcement Center and Courtroom/Judges chambers
9:45 a.m. Discuss rates for medical examiner cases
9:50 a.m. Discuss Veterans Affairs position and budget for FY2024-2025
10:00 a.m. Discuss possible budget amendment for FY2023-2024
10:10 a.m. Consider claims
Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025