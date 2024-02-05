Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Council Meeting 2/5/24 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/576054205
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm,. The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes – 1/15/2024
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, 1-9-24 Airport Commission Minutes, 1-18-24 Parks & Rec Minutes
Approve Invoices
Approve Licenses & Permits, Dollar General Liquor License
Approve Tax Abatement Applications, Ponderosa Storage & Rental @ 136 S 4th St, Dennis & Beverly Steffensen @ 405 S 8th St, Randall Larson @ 105 Cattail Dr, Shawn Torgerson @ 606 Hwy 9
BUSINESS
Update on Coffey Trail by Scott Meinders and request for Council Letter of Support required for grant funding
Approve Mayoral appointment of Valerie Faugstad to the Library Board
Discuss disposal of the bricks piled to the East of the old grocery store building
Accept resignation of Aaron Kelso
Approve Payroll Change Notices, Cesar Baez, Keegan Carpenter, Lance Heimer
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT