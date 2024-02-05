Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews

Forest City Council Meeting 2/5/24 (LIVE)

This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/576054205

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm,. The proposed agenda is as follows:

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  3. ROLL CALL
  4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

    (Action Item)

    1. Agenda
    2. Approve Council Minutes – 1/15/2024
      Attachments:
    3. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, 1-9-24 Airport Commission Minutes, 1-18-24 Parks & Rec Minutes
      Attachments:
    4. Approve Invoices
      Attachments:
    5. Approve Licenses & Permits, Dollar General Liquor License
      Attachments:
    6. Approve Tax Abatement Applications, Ponderosa Storage & Rental @ 136 S 4th St, Dennis & Beverly Steffensen @ 405 S 8th St, Randall Larson @ 105 Cattail Dr, Shawn Torgerson @ 606 Hwy 9
      Attachments:
  5. BUSINESS
    1. Update on Coffey Trail by Scott Meinders and request for Council Letter of Support required for grant funding
    2. Approve Mayoral appointment of Valerie Faugstad to the Library Board
    3. Discuss disposal of the bricks piled to the East of the old grocery store building
    4. Accept resignation of Aaron Kelso
      Attachments:
    5. Approve Payroll Change Notices, Cesar Baez, Keegan Carpenter, Lance Heimer
      Attachments:
  6. STAFF REPORTS
  7. PUBLIC FORUM

    This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

  8. ADJOURNMENT
