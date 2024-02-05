Area May See Record Warmth

It wasn’t long ago that Iowa was buried under a blanket of white with wind chills howling as low as 40 degrees below zero, but most of that deep snow is long gone and what remains will very soon melt. Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service, says it could be a record-setting week ahead, for warmth.

For the time being, Ansorge says it doesn’t appear that wintery weather will be making a return.

Two snowstorms walloped Iowa during one week in mid-January, dumping a combined more than 20 inches of snow on most of the state. Even for Iowa, that was a lot of snow, but most signs of those storms have now vanished.

We’re barely half-way through winter, and Ansorge says it’s almost certain we haven’t seen the last of snow and bitter cold for the season.