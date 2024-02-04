Sunday Talk: Rowley on the Fourth Legislative Week

During the fourth week in the Senate the pace continued to build as we are fast approaching the deadline to get policy bills through subcommittee and standing committees. Three bills I am working on passed out of standing committees:

SF 2153 regarding the Insurance Commissioner’s authority concerning insurance producers, business entity producers, and preneed sellers (Commerce).

SF 2016 regarding discontinuing the application of earned credit to reduce a mandatory minimum sentence (Judiciary).

SSB 3022, allowing remote court proceedings (Judiciary).

Subcommittees I chaired or served on varied from Health and Human Services, Commerce, Judiciary, to Ways and Means. In Ways and Means, SSB 3002 is a bill detailing the tax rate of captive companies in Iowa. Captive insurance companies now operate in Iowa as of the last legislative session, putting Iowa on an even scale with other states.

Several bills drew the public’s attention this week. Senate Study Bill 3085 establishes a death penalty for murder of a police officer in the first degree. Sadly, there has been a significant increase in police officers being killed in the line of duty over the last several years. Algona police officer Kevin Cram died in the line of duty just this last year. This committee bill increases the penalty for killing a police officer from life in prison without parole, to a capital crime. I believe the role of a police officer has to be the most difficult job in the world. Every day they leave their homes and their families to put their lives at risk to protect and serve us, our communities and our families. The subcommittee room was full to capacity as we heard from several people and groups stating their position and concerns. The bill passed subcommittee and is eligible to go to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

SSB 3073, the Governor’s proposed bill on AEA reform and teacher’s salaries, was in subcommittee this week. The bill gives schools local control over their special education funds, while also allowing AEAs to focus solely on special education. This bill offers a choice for school districts to continue working with their AEA for services or use the funding available to them to pursue other options.The goal is to allocate those funds directly into services in the classroom, while working to improve student achievement for students with disabilities.

We had a large number of visitors this week in the Capitol. It was FFA Day on Tuesday. It was a pleasure meeting with the FFA North Union Chapter from Armstrong! It’s a great group led by Sarah Manderfeld (advisor). I also met with the Sioux Central FFA led by Mrs. Melanie Bloom of Sioux Rapids. There were so many visitors that day it was challenging to get out to see them all. If I missed you this trip I do hope to catch you next time.