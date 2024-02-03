North Iowa Outdoors: Campground Hosts Needed for Upcoming Recreation Season

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking people who enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, to consider becoming volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming recreation season.

Volunteer campground hosts live in state parks from one to five months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance duties, checking in campers, and being a resource for visitors enjoying state parks and forests.

Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they are actively hosting during the camping season. Hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper.

Campground hosts general duties include greeting visitors, assisting campers checking in and with reservations, cleaning bathrooms, light maintenance and administrative duties, acting as a liaison between campers and DNR staff and answering questions and disseminating information to campers.

Host positions are available at:

Backbone

Brushy Creek

Clear Lake

George Wyth

Lake Anita (Labor Day Weekend)

Lake Wapello (Part time)

Maquoketa Caves

McIntosh Woods

Nine Eagles

Pikes Peak

Pine Lake

Springbrook

Yellow River

Volunteer information is available at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. Information about campgrounds and state parks is available at www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks. To discuss the host position, contact the state park directly, or call 515-443-2533.

The DNR Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau has openings for recreational aides and seasonal patrol officers across the state park system for the summer 2024 season.

Jobs duties include assisting park staff in patrolling the park, helping visitors, leading programs, registering campers, and/or maintaining the park through duties such as mowing, trimming, cleaning, trail work and facility repairs. Interested applicants should have skills in general maintenance, ability to work on a team or with minimal supervision, and have strong customer relations skills.

If you enjoy spending time outdoors in Iowa’s most scenic natural areas, consider applying for a seasonal position. For more details and how to apply, visit www.iowadnr.gov/ Employment