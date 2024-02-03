Norman B. Hanson, 83, of Dows, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Franklin Country View in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at First Lutheran Church, 206 W Ellsworth Street in Dows, with Pastor Anita Nuetzman officiating.

Burial will be in Otis Grove Cemetery, rural Dows.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Lunch and fellowship will be before the funeral service.

Ewing Funeral Home

114 East Ellsworth

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233

www.ewingfh.com