Legislative Forums are Friday in Winnebago and Hancock Counties

\r\n\r\nThe 2024 Iowa Legislative Forums will be held at various locations in Hancock and Winnebago County on Friday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nArea state legislators scheduled to participate include Sen. Dave Rowley, Rep. Henry Stone, Sen. Dennis Guth, and Rep. Mark Thompson.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSen. Rowley and Rep. Stone will attend and take questions at Ole\u2019s Office, 205 North Mill Street in Lake Mills, starting at 9 a.m. They will also be at the Thompson Public Library, 102 Jackson Street North, beginning at 11 a.m.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe four legislators are scheduled to participate together in a forum at Waldorf University\u2019s Salveson Hall, 106 South 6th Street in Forest City. The Forest City forum will start at 2 p.m.\r\n\r\n\r\nSponsors for the 2024 series of forums are Winn-Worth Betco, Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, North Iowa Betterment, Forest City Economic Development, Forest City Chamber of Commerce, and Hancock County Economic Development.\r\n\r\n