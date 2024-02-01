NewsPolitics & Government

Legislative Forums are Friday in Winnebago and Hancock Counties

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: January 31, 2024

The 2024 Iowa Legislative Forums will be held at various locations in Hancock and Winnebago County on Friday.

Area state legislators scheduled to participate include Sen. Dave Rowley, Rep. Henry Stone, Sen. Dennis Guth, and Rep. Mark Thompson.

Sen. Rowley and Rep. Stone will attend and take questions at Ole’s Office, 205 North Mill Street in Lake Mills, starting at 9 a.m. They will also be at the Thompson Public Library, 102 Jackson Street North, beginning at 11 a.m.

The four legislators are scheduled to participate together in a forum at Waldorf University’s Salveson Hall, 106 South 6th Street in Forest City. The Forest City forum will start at 2 p.m.

Sponsors for the 2024 series of forums are Winn-Worth Betco, Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, North Iowa Betterment, Forest City Economic Development, Forest City Chamber of Commerce, and Hancock County Economic Development.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 second agoLast Updated: January 31, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button