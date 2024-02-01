Great Iowa Treasure Hunt Set Records in 2023

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt returned an overall record of more than 30 million dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. State Treasurer Roby Smith says that included a record single return to one individual of $4.5 million.

Smith says people lose track of money in all sorts of ways.

Smith says it’s easy to check for funds by going to GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov. He says you may see the name of someone you know when you are checking to see if there’s any money there for you.

It’s not just individuals who have unclaimed money.

Smith says the abundance of scams out there seeking to take people’s money can be a detriment to the Treasure Hunt returning money.

Smith says they still have some $53 million in unclaimed funds waiting for someone to come forward to collect them.