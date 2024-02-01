Feenstra Votes to Punish Drug Traffickers and Illegal Immigrants who Evade Border Patrol on Dangerous High-Speed Chases

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act in memory of Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez, Jr. who was killed in the line of duty while pursuing a group of illegal immigrants in Texas.

This legislation would impose criminal and immigration penalties on individuals – namely drug traffickers and illegal immigrants – who intentionally evade border patrol agents or other law enforcement officials while operating a motor vehicle within 100 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Illegal immigrants convicted of committing a crime related to a high-speed pursuit would be subject to deportation and could face up to two years in prison. If the incident results in serious bodily injury of a border patrol agent or an American citizen, illegal immigrants could face between five and twenty years in federal prison, and if the incident results in the death of a border patrol agent or an American citizen, illegal immigrants would face no less than ten years in prison and as much as life in prison.

“Drug traffickers and illegal immigrants who evade apprehension by border patrol on a high-speed chase must be held accountable for their crimes. I have zero tolerance for smugglers and illegal immigrants who threaten the safety of our brave law enforcement officials and the American people while actively breaking our nation’s laws,” said Rep. Feenstra. “That’s why I voted for legislation to punish smugglers, illegal immigrants, and criminals to the fullest extent of the law who engage in high-speed pursuits that result in the death or serious injury of a border patrol agent or American citizen. I will continue to support policies that secure our border, stand with law enforcement, and keep our families and communities safe.”

Full legislative text can be found HERE.