Suspect in Iowa Amber Alert arrested, 7 year old Safe

The suspect in Tuesday’s statewide Amber Alert is in custody and the seven year old who was abducted is safe after a two-and-a-half hour stand-off in northwest Iowa.

Authorities say 34-year-old Brandon Duong took his seven-year-old biological son Bryson from an elementary school in Jefferson. A state trooper spotted Duong’s pick-up just over an hour after the Amber Alert was issued and initiated a pursuit that reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour. The suspect’s vehicle went off the road at about 5:30 p.m. near Remsen in Plymouth County. Authorities say Duong had a rifle and ran into a nearby field with the boy.

Law enforcement brought in two armored vehicles and surrounded the area. Officials say Duong eventually laid his rifle down and surrendered, then Duong and his son were taken to a Sioux City hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries.

A court order issued in December restricted Brandon Duong from having custody of his son. Duong has been charged with one count of first degree kidnapping.