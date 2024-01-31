Rep. Thompson Welcomes Local FFA Chapters

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Rep. Mark Thompson (R-Belmond) welcomed members of the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt FFA chapters to the Iowa House during the FFA Legislative Symposium.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPHOTO: Rep. Thompson and Sen. Dennis Guth with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows FFA members\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Thompson and Sen. Dennis Guth with Humboldt FFA members\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n