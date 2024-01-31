NewsPolitics & Government

Rep. Thompson Welcomes Local FFA Chapters

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor21 mins agoLast Updated: January 31, 2024
Iowa state Rep. Mark Thompson
On Tuesday, Rep. Mark Thompson (R-Belmond) welcomed members of the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt FFA chapters to the Iowa House during the FFA Legislative Symposium.
PHOTO: Rep. Thompson and Sen. Dennis Guth with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows FFA members
Rep. Thompson and Sen. Dennis Guth with Humboldt FFA members
