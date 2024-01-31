Iowa Airports to Receive Major Federal Investment from Grassley-Backed Infrastructure Law

Twenty Iowa airports will receive a total of more than $15 million to modernize aging airport infrastructure and ensure safe and efficient travel throughout the state and nation. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) will administer the awards through its Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, made possible by legislation backed by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

“Iowa’s airports move goods to market and help get people where they need to go. Keeping this critical infrastructure in top shape will strengthen Iowa’s economy and ensure Iowans’ safety when they travel,” Grassley said. “I’m glad to see this significant investment put to good use in our communities.”

The funds will be used to modernize airport infrastructure, improve runway safety, enhance airport efficiency and create local jobs. This includes the construction of new terminals, improvements to taxiways and installation of new lighting systems, among other projects.

The four largest grants will go to airports in Des Moines, Dubuque, Sioux City and Fort Dodge. Des Moines International will receive more than $5 million for the construction of a new terminal building. Dubuque Regional will receive more than $2 million to reconstruct a transient parking apron. Sioux Gateway will receive more than $1 million to reconstruct taxi lane pavement and acquire equipment to keep the airport serviceable during snow periods. Fort Dodge Regional will receive more than $800,000 for the construction of a new t-hanger.

Further airport-specific grant information is available HERE.