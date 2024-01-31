Gov. Reynolds Statement on SSB 3073 Passing Senate Subcommittee

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to Senate Study Bill 3073 passing the Senate Education Subcommittee:

“From the start, my focus has been on improving special education for Iowa’s students with disabilities. I want to thank the Senate Education subcommittee for their willingness to continue the conversation. The amendment reflects feedback from legislators, parents, teachers, and school superintendents, ensuring that AEAs can continue offering the services they do today. If schools like the services provided by their AEA, they can continue to use them. By allowing schools to control their funding, creating efficiencies in the AEA system, and increasing teacher salaries, more money will be infused into our classrooms, so every student receives the quality education they deserve.”