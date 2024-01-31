Congressman Feenstra Comments on Drone Attack, Homeland Secretary Impeachment

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull says the time for the U-S to respond to the drone attack that left three American soldiers dead in Jordan is now.

The House is set to vote on the impeachment resolution for Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Feenstra says thousands of illegals are crossing the U-S border every day because the Secretary is not doing his job.

Mayorkas would be the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.