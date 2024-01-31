Arlen Scott Killius, 74, of Chandler, Arizona, and formerly of Belmond, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 at his home following a short bout with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1 st Street Southeast in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place in Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

