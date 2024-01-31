23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 18

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a shared prep of the week.

Jasmine Schwartz and Alexa Heflin of Lake Mills and GHV made history for their schools last Friday by qualifying for the state girls wrestling tournament.

Heflin, a student at GHV, wrestles for Clear Lake and qualified at 145 pounds, going 33-8 on the season for the Lions. She is the first GHV female student to qualify for a state wrestling tournament.

Schwartz did the same thing for Lake Mills as a wrestler for the North Central Trailblazers. Schwartz will wrestle at 105 during the state tournament, and she went 18-11 during the season for North Central.