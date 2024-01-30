Wright County Gets an Update from Community and Family Resources

The Wright County Board of Supervisors received an update from the Community and Family Resources regarding the work they continue to do for the communities of Wright County. According to Mickie Shubin of the organization, they receive grants for specific causes such as tobacco prevention.

The programs do not end with tobacco however.

One of the biggest concentrations locally has to do with the use and distribution of marijuana among teens and youth.

The programs offered by Community and Family Resources are not just limited to the area youth according to Shubin.

Shubin went before the board to ask for funding to continue the vital programs for the area.