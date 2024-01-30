Worth Board Hears from Healthy Harvest

The Worth County Board of Supervisors received a funding request from the area’s Healthy Harvest organization. Andrea Evelsizer is the new Executive Director for Healthy Harvest of North Iowa. She explained to the board what the purpose of her organization is.

The group also does work to strengthen local farmers markets.

Area schools also benefit from the work done by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa.

The board took the funding request from Healthy Harvest into consideration but did not vote to approve it. Chairman A. J. Stone explained that the board has to look at its finances first.