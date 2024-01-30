Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/30/24 (LIVE)

Click this link to go live to the meeting:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link above.

The proposed meeting agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval Resolution to accept bid from Rognes Bros Excavating, Inc. in

the amount of $170,847.00 for Project No. BROS-CO95(86)—8J-95, A-16-W1 Bridge

Replacement, award the associated contract to the same, and authorize the County

Engineer to execute said contract

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Canvas the 2024 Drainage Trustee Election.

6. 9:30 A.M. Healthy Harvest of North Iowa update and funding request.

7. Consider for approval Resolution for GASB 96.

8. Discussion with possible action Mail Services for HF 718 mailing.

9. Open Forum.

10.Consider for approval Payroll claims.

11.Discuss Budgets.