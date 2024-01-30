North Iowa Woman on Trial for Child Endangerment

Trial got underway Monday morning for a Cerro Gordo County woman who’s charged with child endangerment resulting in death and a separate charge of child endangerment. A criminal complaint states that 30-year-old Allyssa Joyce of Plymouth knowingly created substantial risk to a pair of three-month-old children by deprivation of proper nutrition. That resulted in the death of one of the children, while authorities say the other child was near death. The complaint states this occurred in Mason City on or about February 28th of 2021. Child endangerment resulting in death is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while child endangerment is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years.