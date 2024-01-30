Lake Mills’ Schwartz to represent Trailblazers at state this week

A true trailblazing story, Jasmine Schwartz, a Lake Mills High School student, will wrestle at state on Thursday and Friday.

For the first time, Lake Mills has an individual IGHSAU Girls State Wrestling Qualifier. Though, for now, she’s not officially representing the Bulldogs, Jasmine Schwartz is making her community proud. Schwartz wrestles for the North Central Trailblazers, a cluster of Forest City, Lake Mills, Central Springs, and Northwood-Kensett. Last Friday, she finished third at the IGHSAU Region 8 Super Regionals to qualify for state.

Jasmine finished just one spot away from qualifying as a freshman last year and used that as motivation to get to state this year.

When the Super Regional brackets came out, Schwartz realized she would have to meet defending state runner-up and second-ranked Layla Phillips of Mason City in the semifinals with a guaranteed trip to state on the line. She said in her mind, whatever happens, happens, and she could battle back to qualify.

Jasmine did just that.

After falling to Phillips in the semis via Fall in 4:47, Schwartz went to the backside, defeating Mackenzie Ostola (Dubuque Hempstead) in the consultation semifinals and pinning Kara Kennedy (Crestwood, Cresco) in the finals to finish third and qualify for the state tournament.

Schwartz’s brother Stephan finished fourth his senior year, which inspired Jasmine to start wrestling last year when the IGHSAU sanctioned the sport for the first time.

Jasmine referring to Jordan Reindl, the head Northwood-Kensett boys wrestling coach who has stepped in as the Trailblazers’ lead instructor this year.

“Jordan is just a big help, and he’s kinda just like my book,” Schwartz said when asked if Reindl could help her prepare for the moment of the state tournament.

What is Jasmine expecting Thursday morning when she steps out on the Xtreme Arena floor for her first match?

Jasmine was given the 29th overall seed and will wrestle 7th-ranked and 4th-seeded Hillary Trainor from Sumner-Fredericksburg early Thursday morning in the 105 weight class.

KIOW will have full reports at 15 past each hour starting at 10:00 AM on Thursday live from the Xtreme Arena in Coralville. Interviews and stories will also be posted to KIOW.com throughout both days.