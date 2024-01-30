Iowa Public School Enrollment Down, Private School Up

The Department of Education’s 2023 fall enrollment numbers show a drop in the number of public school students, while private enrollment increased. The Education Department’s figures show public school enrollment was down .5% to 483,699. Non-public school enrollment was up 7.4% to 36,195 students as a new state law provided Education Savings Account for those attending private schools. The data shows nearly 66% of those using the accounts were already attending private schools. The accounts let Iowa families apply for around $7,600 for each student for private school expenses including tuition and fees.