Henry George Dohlman of Buffalo Center, passed away at the age of 77, on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Funeral services for Henry Dohlman will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Buffalo Center. Burial will be held at Olena Mound Cemetery near Buffalo Center.”

