Obits
Henry George Dohlman
Buffalo Center
Henry George Dohlman of Buffalo Center, passed away at the age of 77, on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Funeral services for Henry Dohlman will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Buffalo Center. Burial will be held at Olena Mound Cemetery near Buffalo Center.”
