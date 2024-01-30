Obits

Henry George Dohlman

Buffalo Center

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer42 seconds agoLast Updated: January 30, 2024

Henry George Dohlman of Buffalo Center, passed away at the age of 77, on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Funeral services for Henry Dohlman will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Buffalo Center. Burial will be held at Olena Mound Cemetery near Buffalo Center.”

Oakcrest Funeral Services

218 S Moore St

Algona, IA 50511

Phone: 515-295-3731

Fax: 515-295-9561

Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

