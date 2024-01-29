Meetings & AgendasWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/29/24 (LIVE)

Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

Join Zoom Meeting:  https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.

 

  1. Review and act on a payroll adjustment for Amanda Meyer in the Auditor’s office for a Department promotion.

 

  1. Hear from Wright County Veteran Affairs for a quarterly review.

 

  1. Make an appointment for Troy Township Trustee.

 

  1. Review and act on liquor license for Clarmond Country Club, Inc.

 

  1. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a. Secondary Roads update

 

  1. 9:30 a.m. Mickie Shubin with Community and Family Resources to give an annual update and request funding.
  2. Old Business.
  3. New Business.
  4. Update on meetings.

 

Hold a work session at the Wright County Engineer’s Office to discuss Engineer Budgets.

