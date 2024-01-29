Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/29/24 (LIVE)

Saturday, January 27th

Valley City State Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM KIOW

UNI Men’s Basketball at Drake 4:30 PM B103

Monday, January 29th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 pm KIOW

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

North Iowa Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream

Tuesday, January 30th

Forest City Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Belmond-Klemme 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

1A Regional Dual Team Wrestling Denver/Akron-Westfield winner at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

1A Regional Dual Team Wrestling Wapsie Valley/Riverside winner at West Hancock 7:00 PM WH Video Stream

Wednesday, January 31st

Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball at Iowa State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

UNI Men’s Basketball at Bradley 6:30 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff B103

Thursday, February 1st

IGHSAU State Wrestling 10:00 AM KIOW

IGHSAU State Wrestling 6:00 PM KIOW

Friday, February 2nd

IGHSAU State Wrestling Day 2 10:00 AM KIOW

Forest City Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 KIOW/FC/LM Video Stream

Bishop Garrigan Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

Saturday, February 3rd

IHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling 9:00 AM TBA

Murray State Men’s Basketball at UNI TBA B103

Dakota State Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM TBA

Iowa State Men’s Basketball at Baylor 6:00 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Monday, February 5th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 pm KIOW

Tuesday, February 6th

Forest City Basketball at Belmond-Klemme 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Eagle Grove Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream

Iowa State Men’s Basketball atTexas following FC Basketball KIOW

Wednesday, February 7th

Missouri State Men’s Basketball at UNI 6:30 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff B103

Thursday, February 8th

West Fork Boys Basketball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

1A Regional Basketball TBA

Saturday, February 10th

2A District Wrestling reports from Osage and ELC KIOW

2A District Wrestling Video from Osage FC Video Stream

1A District Wrestling Reports from Lake Mills and Ogden

3A Regional Basketball TBA 7:00 PM

2A Regional Basketball TBA 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 11th

UNI Men’s Basketball at UIC 2:30 PM Airtime 3:05 PM Tipoff B103