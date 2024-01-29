Meetings & AgendasWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/29/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Review and act on a payroll adjustment for Amanda Meyer in the Auditor’s office for a Department promotion.
- Hear from Wright County Veteran Affairs for a quarterly review.
- Make an appointment for Troy Township Trustee.
- Review and act on liquor license for Clarmond Country Club, Inc.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads update
- 9:30 a.m. Mickie Shubin with Community and Family Resources to give an annual update and request funding.
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.
Hold a work session at the Wright County Engineer’s Office to discuss Engineer Budgets.