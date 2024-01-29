Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Girls State Qualifiers

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal19 mins agoLast Updated: January 29, 2024

27 girls in the KIOW listing area have Qualified for the state wrestling tournament, which will be held Thursday and Friday in Coralville.

The list includes seven from Mason City, six from Algona and Osage, four from Clear Lake, three from Saint Ansgar, and one from the North Central Trailblazers.

Alexa Heflin is a GHV student wrestling for Clear Lake, while Jasmine Schwartz is from Lake Mills!

KIOW will have full coverage of the tournament on both Thursday and Friday.

Algona 1 Harley Tobin 100 12 21 4
Algona 2 Laura Stohr 110 9 26 13
Algona 3 Malyn Davis 120 11 40 6
Algona 4 Abbe Gorham 130 11 29 12
Algona 5 Reagan Haynes 170 9 34 10
Algona 6 Gretchen Gorham 190 12 33 5
Clear Lake 1 Saphira Olsen 115 9 23 15
Clear Lake 2 Pieper Lester 125 10 28 10
Clear Lake 3 Alexa Heflin 145 9 33 8
Clear Lake 4 Kendra Kruckenberg 190 9 21 16
Mason City 1 Ella Als 100 9 28 20
Mason City 2 Layla Phillips 105 12 38 3
Mason City 3 Madeline Cornish 110 9 29 18
Mason City 4 Kallie Gibbons 130 11 36 6
Mason City 5 Kyleigh James 155 12 25 2
Mason City 6 Taryn Boehmer 190 10 22 14
Mason City 7 Aniyah Smith 235 9 17 22
North C Jasmine Schwartz 105 10 18 11
Osage 1 Alexis Kolbet 100 10 31 20
Osage 2 Gable Hemann 110 11 43 1
Osage 3 Maddie Swenson 120 11 37 11
Osage 4 Melanie Bruesewitz 125 10 28 20
Osage 5 Annaliese Arciniega 135 11 37 10
Osage 6 Aubrey Chapman 145 11 34 11
Saint Ansgar 1 Lakin Evans 105 9 31 18
Saint Ansgar 2 Mariah Michels 110 11 34 4
Saint Ansgar 3 Emma Hall 115 12 40 17
