HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Girls State Qualifiers

27 girls in the KIOW listing area have Qualified for the state wrestling tournament, which will be held Thursday and Friday in Coralville.

The list includes seven from Mason City, six from Algona and Osage, four from Clear Lake, three from Saint Ansgar, and one from the North Central Trailblazers.

Alexa Heflin is a GHV student wrestling for Clear Lake, while Jasmine Schwartz is from Lake Mills!

KIOW will have full coverage of the tournament on both Thursday and Friday.