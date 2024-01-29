Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/29/24 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Discuss Veterans Affairs position and budget for FY2024-2025 with Jim Welsh, Veterans

Affairs Director and James Nelson, Veronica Maas, and Marvin Johnson, Veterans Affairs

Commissioners

9:30 a.m. Brian Roberts, Medical Examiner Investigator, re: discuss rates for medical examiner cases

9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:55 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 7-Final Payment for East Entrance Vestibule and Northwest Roof

repair projects with Dean Snyder Construction Co.

10:00 a.m. Consider corrective resolution naming depositories

10:05 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025