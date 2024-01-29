Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/29/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Discuss Veterans Affairs position and budget for FY2024-2025 with Jim Welsh, Veterans
Affairs Director and James Nelson, Veronica Maas, and Marvin Johnson, Veterans Affairs
Commissioners
9:30 a.m. Brian Roberts, Medical Examiner Investigator, re: discuss rates for medical examiner cases
9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:55 a.m. Consider pay estimate no. 7-Final Payment for East Entrance Vestibule and Northwest Roof
repair projects with Dean Snyder Construction Co.
10:00 a.m. Consider corrective resolution naming depositories
10:05 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
Continue review of budgets for FY2024-2025