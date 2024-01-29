Area County Attorney Pay May Soon Have No Limits

Area counties currently establish the pay of their county attorneys through a compensation board appointed by county officials. These compensation boards look at similar sized counties and determine raises and pay levels commensurate with those counties, but all that may change shortly.

A bill ready for debate in the Iowa House would get rid of the legal limits on the salaries of county attorneys. Republican Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says there’s currently no limit on pay for the county attorneys in Polk and Linn Counties, but the other 97 can’t be paid more that of a judge. Right now, area counties such as Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Kossuth pay their county attorneys between $80,000 to $120,000. District Judges who are paid by the state, receive much higher salaries.

Lohse says getting rid of those caps will help counties recruit and retain lawyers in the county attorney offices, especially in rural areas.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Steven Holt of Denison agrees.

Iowa judges are paid less than judge in every state that borders Iowa. Iowa judges make $16,000 less per year than South Dakota judges. The salaries for judges in Nebraska are $38,000 higher.