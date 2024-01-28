Sunday Talk: Rowley on Introduced State Legislation

In the Senate during week three the focus was on scheduling subcommittee meetings for discussion and public comment. The scheduling process can be quite a challenge as the other senators are also setting up their times for subcommittee, while looking ahead to meeting the first funnel deadline of February 16. Hundreds of bills are packed into this three-week period. I served on and chaired a number of subcommittees.

Bills introduced:

SF 270: increased penalties for accessory after the fact (Judiciary)

SSB 3002: taxation of captive insurance companies (Ways & Means)

SF 2026: disclosure to the general assembly of information concerning non-governmental employers (Workforce)

A subcommittee on HF 499 (Commerce) that I found particularly interesting would propose to add the value of child restraint systems (child seats) to the personal auto policy. Child seats are required under federal law including belt positioned or booster seats. HF 499 adds the value of the seat as standard equipment in the vehicle. In the event of an accident the loss will be adjusted allowing for settlement of the value of the seat. This bill provides financial relief for those families with young children.

This week I continued to visit with AEA representatives and educators regarding Governor Reynolds’s AEA priority. As you may have read an amendment to SSB 3073 has been proposed. I am in support of the process and the intent of this bill, but I remain neutral on the current language. We will see what adjustments are made before the Senate Education holds a subcommittee meeting on it.

On Wednesday in the rotunda the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council held a reception for people living with disabilities from all over the state of Iowa. This organization was created to assure people with developmental disabilities and their families have the necessary services, supports, and the assistance they need to have control over their lives.

It was great to see Jesse (JD) Bumgarner and his family visiting from Spencer displaying his creations and artwork. His company “JD’s Creations” is the brainchild of Jesse, and his supportive family. His background and success is an amazing story. JD welds creative objects and brings metal to life from buckets of junk he creates pieces of art that are unique and beautiful including animals, tractors, combines, and much more. In fact, at our home we have two of his works proudly displayed in our garden. During the reception he told me he brought along a special gavel he had made for Senate President Amy Sinclair. Well that prompted a visit to President Sinclair’s office where I and Senator Evans watched JD personally present the gavel to her. It was such a pleasure. Keep up the great work JD!

This week I was honored to receive recognition from “The Platform Index,” a grassroots organization that annually evaluates all the bills that received a roll call floor vote and compares the legislator’s vote to the priorities in the Republican Party of Iowa platform. A small presentation was held in Senate President Sinclair’s office where I was presented with the 2023 Platform Champion Award on Thursday. My thanks and deepest appreciation to the Platform Index committee members for this award!

Upcoming Forums:

January 27 at 8:30 AM in Spencer at the Chamber of Commerce.Also, 11:00 AM at Tweeter’s Restaurant in Okoboji.

February 2, 9:00 AM – Lake Mills at Ole’s Office, 11:00 AM – Thompson, Public Library,

2:00 PM – Forest City, Waldorf Salveson Hall.

February 3 at 10:00 AM – Algona, Public Library

The best way to contact me is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596. Have a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago