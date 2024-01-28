Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Open Border

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WORK TO SECURE OUR OPEN BORDER\r\n\r\nLike so many of you, I am worried about the border crisis that President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas created. That's why I have voted for and introduced several pieces of legislation to secure our border and protect our communities.\r\n\r\nHere is what I've done to end President Biden's border crisis:\r\n\r\n\r\n \tI voted for the\u00a0Secure the Border Act\u00a0to fully fund our border patrol agents and restore the "Remain in Mexico" program.\r\n \tI voted for the\u00a0HALT Fentanyl Act\u00a0to hold dangerous drug traffickers accountable for their crimes.\r\n \tI introduced the\u00a0Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act\u00a0to seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall, fund fentanyl treatment and recovery services for our families, and save precious lives.\r\n \tI introduced\u00a0Sarah's Law\u00a0to detain, punish, and deport illegal immigrants who seriously injure or kill American citizens.\r\n \tI helped introduce legislation to stop the Biden administration from tearing down Texas' border barriers.\r\n \tI helped introduce legislation to protect vulnerable children from human trafficking.\r\n \tI helped introduce the\u00a0Southern Border Transparency Act\u00a0to require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to report the accurate number of illegal immigrants apprehended and paroled at our southern border.\r\n\r\n\r\nI promise that I will continue to do everything in my power to secure our border as quickly as possible.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAUNCHING MY SECOND ANNUAL FEENSTRA AGRICULTURE TOUR\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I launched my second annual\u00a0Feenstra Agriculture Tour\u00a0as part of my\u00a036 County Tour\u00a0to meet directly with Iowa farmers, producers, and agricultural businesses and organizations.\r\n\r\nI kicked off my tour with the Harrison County Farm Bureau in Logan, held a Farm Bill town hall in Treynor, and visited the Tyson Feed Mill in Storm Lake.\r\n\r\nI will continue to be the strongest voice for agriculture in Congress.\r\n\r\nYou can follow my Feenstra Agriculture Tour\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. outbreaks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDEMANDING ANSWERS FROM SECRETARY MAYORKAS\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, I sent a letter to Secretary Mayorkas demanding answers from his department over credible reports that illegal immigrants are boarding and flying on U.S. planes without proper identification.\r\n\r\nWhat\u2019s worse is that the Biden administration is just letting it happen.\r\n\r\nIowans and Americans nationwide deserve answers from President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFEENSTRA TAKES buying our farmland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY FARM BILL TOWN HALL IN TREYNOR\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, I held my 7th Farm Bill town hall with farmers in Treynor as part of my\u00a0Feenstra Agriculture Tour.\r\n\r\nWe talked about our $34-trillion national debt, the need for year-round\u00a0E-15, the importance of repealing the death tax, and my work to ban China from buying American farmland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHOLDING A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ABOUT EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES IN SIDNEY\r\n\r\nOn my third stop of Wednesday\u2019s\u00a036 County Tour, I held an EMS roundtable with volunteer EMTs and local law enforcement officials.\r\n\r\nAs a former volunteer EMT in my hometown of Hull, this meeting meant a lot to me.\r\n\r\nWe also talked about my PARA-EMT bill to expand emergency medical services in rural Iowa.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY TRIP TO KEG CREEK BREWING IN GLENWOOD\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I wrapped up\u00a0my day at Keg Creek Brewing in Glenwood.\r\n\r\nOur small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our rural main streets in Iowa.\r\n\r\nI will always be a strong voice for our entrepreneurs and job creators in Congress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY MEETING WITH LORI HERMSTAD IN SPENCER\r\n\r\nThis week, I had the opportunity to meet with Lori Hermstad \u2014 who tragically lost both of her daughters to ALS \u2014 in Spencer.\r\n\r\nIt was an emotional, but extremely important conversation.\r\n\r\nWe must keep working towards finding a cure to this terrible disease.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY VISIT TO THE LORING HOSPITAL IN SAC CITY\r\n\r\nI was glad to be able to stop at the Loring Hospital in Sac City.\r\n\r\nI sat down with hospital staff to discuss the importance of the 340B program for patients and our seniors, and my bill to help our rural communities recruit, train, and retain paramedics and emergency medical technicians.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY TIME WITH THE SIOUX CENTER KIWANIS CLUB\r\n\r\nAs a former Kiwanian, I enjoyed speaking to the Sioux Center Kiwanis Club on Thursday afternoon to provide an update on my work for Iowa in Congress and thank them for their contributions to our communities.\r\n\r\nWhen we work together, we can achieve big things.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING THE KALEIDOSCOPE FACTORY IN POCAHONTAS\r\n\r\nI enjoyed visiting the Kaleidoscope Factory in Pocahontas.\r\n\r\nWe spoke about the importance of placemaking and keeping our families rooted in rural Iowa.\r\n\r\nThey\u2019re also planning to put up life-size kaleidoscopes all across Pocahontas County!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY CHOIR!\r\n\r\nThe Morningside University Choir was recently awarded The American Prize in Choral Performance, which recognizes the greatest choirs in the country.\r\n\r\nThese incredible students deserve this awesome recognition for their hard work and talent!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Morningside Choir wins Yet, he refuses to enforce our nation\u2019s immigration laws and keep our families and communities safe.\r\n\r\nNow, to make matters worse, his administration recently authorized a policy that allows illegal immigrants to use the CBP One app \u2013 a system created to help illegal immigrants enter our country \u2013 to independently upload information like a photo I.D., date of birth, and other details necessary to board U.S. flights. The major concern for me \u2013 aside from the fact that President Biden is flying illegal immigrants to every corner of our country at taxpayer expense \u2013 is that this new app does not have any mechanisms in place to verify the uploaded information and similarly has no record of previous submissions. 