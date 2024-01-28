Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Open Border

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS DON’T DESERVE A FREE PASS AT OUR AIRPORTS

President Biden’s open-border policies have rolled out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants, drug traffickers, terrorists, and foreign nationals with ties to China to unlawfully enter our country. Yet, he refuses to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and keep our families and communities safe.

Now, to make matters worse, his administration recently authorized a policy that allows illegal immigrants to use the CBP One app – a system created to help illegal immigrants enter our country – to independently upload information like a photo I.D., date of birth, and other details necessary to board U.S. flights. The major concern for me – aside from the fact that President Biden is flying illegal immigrants to every corner of our country at taxpayer expense – is that this new app does not have any mechanisms in place to verify the uploaded information and similarly has no record of previous submissions. In fact, illegal immigrants don’t even have to have their photo taken at TSA checkpoints like U.S. citizens must.

That’s why I immediately sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting answers from his department over credible reports that illegal immigrants are boarding and flying on U.S. planes without proper identification.

