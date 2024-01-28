NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Open Border

U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra
U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra
MY WORK TO SECURE OUR OPEN BORDER
Like so many of you, I am worried about the border crisis that President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas created. That’s why I have voted for and introduced several pieces of legislation to secure our border and protect our communities.
Here is what I’ve done to end President Biden’s border crisis:
  • I voted for the Secure the Border Act to fully fund our border patrol agents and restore the “Remain in Mexico” program.
  • I voted for the HALT Fentanyl Act to hold dangerous drug traffickers accountable for their crimes.
  • I introduced the Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act to seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall, fund fentanyl treatment and recovery services for our families, and save precious lives.
  • I introduced Sarah’s Law to detain, punish, and deport illegal immigrants who seriously injure or kill American citizens.
  • I helped introduce legislation to stop the Biden administration from tearing down Texas’ border barriers.
  • I helped introduce legislation to protect vulnerable children from human trafficking.
  • I helped introduce the Southern Border Transparency Act to require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to report the accurate number of illegal immigrants apprehended and paroled at our southern border.
I promise that I will continue to do everything in my power to secure our border as quickly as possible.
LAUNCHING MY SECOND ANNUAL FEENSTRA AGRICULTURE TOUR
On Wednesday, I launched my second annual Feenstra Agriculture Tour as part of my 36 County Tour to meet directly with Iowa farmers, producers, and agricultural businesses and organizations.
I kicked off my tour with the Harrison County Farm Bureau in Logan, held a Farm Bill town hall in Treynor, and visited the Tyson Feed Mill in Storm Lake.
I will continue to be the strongest voice for agriculture in Congress.
You can follow my Feenstra Agriculture Tour HERE.
TOURING THE TYSON FEED MILL IN STORM LAKE
Earlier this week, I continued my 36 County Tour at the Tyson Feed Mill in Storm Lake alongside the Iowa Turkey Federation.
Biosecurity measures are vital to keeping our flocks and herds healthy.
That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to defend our farms from deadly animal disease outbreaks.
DEMANDING ANSWERS FROM SECRETARY MAYORKAS
On Tuesday, I sent a letter to Secretary Mayorkas demanding answers from his department over credible reports that illegal immigrants are boarding and flying on U.S. planes without proper identification.
What’s worse is that the Biden administration is just letting it happen.
Iowans and Americans nationwide deserve answers from President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas.
MEETING WITH THE HARRISON COUNTY FARM BUREAU
On Wednesday, I kicked off my second annual Feenstra Agriculture Tour with the Harrison County Farm Bureau in Logan.
We covered the upcoming Farm Bill, California’s awful Proposition 12, my bill to repeal the death tax, and my bill — which passed the U.S. House of Representatives last year — to ban China from buying our farmland.
MY FARM BILL TOWN HALL IN TREYNOR
Earlier this week, I held my 7th Farm Bill town hall with farmers in Treynor as part of my Feenstra Agriculture Tour.
We talked about our $34-trillion national debt, the need for year-round E-15, the importance of repealing the death tax, and my work to ban China from buying American farmland.
HOLDING A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION ABOUT EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES IN SIDNEY
On my third stop of Wednesday’s 36 County Tour, I held an EMS roundtable with volunteer EMTs and local law enforcement officials.
As a former volunteer EMT in my hometown of Hull, this meeting meant a lot to me.
We also talked about my PARA-EMT bill to expand emergency medical services in rural Iowa.
MY TRIP TO KEG CREEK BREWING IN GLENWOOD
On Wednesday, I wrapped up my day at Keg Creek Brewing in Glenwood.
Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our rural main streets in Iowa.
I will always be a strong voice for our entrepreneurs and job creators in Congress.
MY MEETING WITH LORI HERMSTAD IN SPENCER
This week, I had the opportunity to meet with Lori Hermstad — who tragically lost both of her daughters to ALS — in Spencer.
It was an emotional, but extremely important conversation.
We must keep working towards finding a cure to this terrible disease.
MY VISIT TO THE LORING HOSPITAL IN SAC CITY
I was glad to be able to stop at the Loring Hospital in Sac City.
I sat down with hospital staff to discuss the importance of the 340B program for patients and our seniors, and my bill to help our rural communities recruit, train, and retain paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
MY TIME WITH THE SIOUX CENTER KIWANIS CLUB
As a former Kiwanian, I enjoyed speaking to the Sioux Center Kiwanis Club on Thursday afternoon to provide an update on my work for Iowa in Congress and thank them for their contributions to our communities.
When we work together, we can achieve big things.
VISITING THE KALEIDOSCOPE FACTORY IN POCAHONTAS
I enjoyed visiting the Kaleidoscope Factory in Pocahontas.
We spoke about the importance of placemaking and keeping our families rooted in rural Iowa.
They’re also planning to put up life-size kaleidoscopes all across Pocahontas County!
ONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY CHOIR!
The Morningside University Choir was recently awarded The American Prize in Choral Performance, which recognizes the greatest choirs in the country.
These incredible students deserve this awesome recognition for their hard work and talent!
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS DON’T DESERVE A FREE PASS AT OUR AIRPORTS
President Biden’s open-border policies have rolled out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants, drug traffickers, terrorists, and foreign nationals with ties to China to unlawfully enter our country. Yet, he refuses to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and keep our families and communities safe.
Now, to make matters worse, his administration recently authorized a policy that allows illegal immigrants to use the CBP One app – a system created to help illegal immigrants enter our country – to independently upload information like a photo I.D., date of birth, and other details necessary to board U.S. flights. The major concern for me – aside from the fact that President Biden is flying illegal immigrants to every corner of our country at taxpayer expense – is that this new app does not have any mechanisms in place to verify the uploaded information and similarly has no record of previous submissions. In fact, illegal immigrants don’t even have to have their photo taken at TSA checkpoints like U.S. citizens must.
That’s why I immediately sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting answers from his department over credible reports that illegal immigrants are boarding and flying on U.S. planes without proper identification.
Read more in my weekly column about my letter to Secretary Mayorkas below!
