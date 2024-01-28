Glenn A. Thada, 69, of Garner, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Cardinal Grove Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Garner with Pastor Mark Lund officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.

