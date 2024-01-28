E-Filing Tax Returns Has Begun

Iowans who are anxious to get their federal tax returns done in hopes of securing a refund can submit the forms yet today, if they want. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says the agency won’t formally start accepting returns until next week, but you can get your electronic filing done right now.

E-filing is typically more accurate than using the paper forms, he says, as there are built-in aids that help with the math, and it should mean a swifter refund. Plus, for Iowans with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less, they can e-file using IRS Free File. Miller says people who are e-filing can get at it this weekend.

Miller says there’s no rush to start filing.

The filing season opens Monday, January 29th. For most filers, the deadline for 2023 federal tax returns is Monday, April 15th. irs.gov