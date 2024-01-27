Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Ice Fishing in Full Swing

You can support the 1,000-plus species of songbirds, bald eagles, salamanders, turtles, monarchs and bees, and more that make up the majority of wildlife in Iowa by contributing to the Chickadee Check-off on your state income tax form.

It’s easy to do: Look for the Fish/Wildlife Fund, line 21 on Form 1040. If you use a tax preparer, be sure and ask about the Fish/Wildlife Fund.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is 6 to 8 inches near the ramp. Conditions are variable; use caution and check thickness often if venturing out.

Bacon Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 10 inches. Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 22. Use minnows, pieces of crawlers, or powerbaits fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is 8 inches near the Ice House Point boat ramp, with several inches of snow and slush on top. Conditions are variable; use caution. There is open water in Town Bay. The area around the fish house in Town bay is kept ice-free with a water agitator to provide open water fishing opportunities. Black Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms or crawlers on a jig. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows or crawlers on jigging spoons. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use waxworms or small minnows.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice thickness is 3 to 4 inches. Conditions will deteriorate with warmer temperatures throughout the week.

Blue Lake

Aerators are in operation off-shore near the park visitor center for the winter season; expect open water and thin ice in this area.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable throughout the lake. Ice thickness is 8-10 inches on the North end, but only 4 inches near the NW corner of Taylor’s Island. Use caution and check ice thickness often. ATV’s are not recommended around Taylor’s Island and other variable areas. Warmer temperatures throughout the week may further weaken ice. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 25. Use minnows, pieces of crawlers, or powerbaits fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

There is open water by the big island. Ice thickness is 6 to 10 inches off the Casino Point area. Other areas may have thinner ice conditions, but it is difficult to see with the snow and slush cover. Warmer weather may deteriorate conditions; use caution and check ice thickness often.

Ice thickness is 3 to 11 inches in the district. Conditions will become more variable with the warmer temperatures throughout the week. Ice will likely soften along the shoreline. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

The Iowa DNR will stock rainbow trout on Jan. 26. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 12 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with bait near the edge of the rushes. Walleye – Slow: Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Perch – Good: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. You may have to switch to bigger tackle to avoid the small fish.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 9 to 13 inches. The winter aeration system is operating. Black Crappie – Slow: Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with bait. Walleye – Fair.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 9 to 13 inches. The winter aeration system is operating. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with bait near the edge of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 9 to 13 inches. The winter aeration system is operating. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with bait in near vegetation. Best bite is early morning. Yellow Perch – Slow.

With warmer weather forecast for the next several days, be cautious of changing ice conditions. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The lake is fully ice covered. Ice thickness is 12 inches or less in most areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

The lake is completely ice covered. Ice thickness is 10-12 inches. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 12 inches. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful fishing from shorelines in the evenings.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness is 10-12 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try slowly trolling over vegetation with minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Scharnberg Pond

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The lake is fully ice covered. Ice thickness averages 12 inches. Walleye – Fair: Expect the walleye bite to improve with falling water temperatures.

Spirit Lake

The lake is fully ice covered. Ice thickness is 10-12 inches in most areas. Be aware of large heaves. Black Crappie – Good: Minnows and plastics work well. Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook and a small piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Good: Minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Good: Find good numbers; may need to sort for size.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake is fully iced up. West Okoboji is one of the last lakes to completely ice up; it has some of the thinner ice in the area. Foot traffic and small ATV use should be possible in most areas. Use caution. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Good: Minnows and plastics work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

All area lakes are completely ice covered. Area ice thickness range from 8-12 inches. The largest lakes have been the last to freeze. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Alice Wyth Lake

Reports of poor ice conditions, use extreme caution in perusing fish on this lake.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers can possibly catch a few walleye on the Cedar as it should open back up from the hard freeze. Walleye – Slow: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Reports of 5 inches of good ice; use extreme caution when venturing out. Anglers are catching a few bluegill. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished off the bottom or near structure; some sorting may be needed.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are doing well on crappie. Ice conditions can change fast on this lake; use extreme caution when venturing out on this lake. Black Crappie – Good: Look for structure with electronics. Vertical jig an ice fishing jig tipped with a waxworm or a crappie minnow underneath a bobber.

North Prairie Lake

Reports of anglers catching trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try a waxworm on a flashy jig or small spoon while jigging. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Look for structure with electronics. Try vertical jigging an ice fishing jig tipped with a waxworm or a crappie minnow underneath a bobber. Bluegill – Good: Try vertical jigging with an ice fishing jig tipped with a waxworm.

The interior rivers should open back up with the warm weather. The extended forecast for next week looks to be warming temperatures. Ice reports have been sketchy with 5-7 inches on most lakes; use extreme caution when venturing out. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. For further information contact your local bait shops for the most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.17 feet at Lansing and is expected to rise slightly. Ice thickness is near 7-8 inches. The top level of ice is eroding with rain. Lansing Village Creek ramp has iced in. Ice fishing on Shore Slough has been productive with lots of sorting bluegills. Avoid ice in areas of current. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Tip a small ice jig with a waxworm and jig through the ice just off the bottom of deeper cuts. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is stable at near 614.2 feet at Lynxville and is slightly rising. Water temperature is 34 degrees at Lock & Dam 9-Lynxville. Backwaters have formed 7+ inches of ice. Unsafe ice conditions in areas with current. Enter Bussey Lake from the upper end causeway. Unsafe ice conditions near the parking lot and ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Tip a small ice jig with a waxworm and jig through the ice just off the bottom of deeper cuts. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 5.5 feet at Lock & Dam 10 tailwaters-Guttenberg. Guttenberg boat ramp has iced in. Ice anglers are walking to Zollicoffers at Mud Lake to pick up bluegills. Ice thickness is near 7+ inches. Avoid the thin ice near the creek outflow at Mud Lake. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Tip a small ice jig with a waxworm and jig through the ice just off the bottom of deeper cuts. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to rise slightly. Expect lots of run-off with snow-melt. Use caution on shoreline edges and avoid darker ice. Boat ramps are iced in. Backwaters have around 7-8 inches of ice, but areas with current are not yet recommended for ice fishing. Panfish will be along the vegetation of deep cuts of backwaters. Avoid ice in areas of heavy snow and current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is stable at Dubuque at near 5.4 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 7.9 feet at the railroad bridge. Water temperature is around 32 degrees. Water clarity is good. Ice fishing is being reported, especially in the various marinas. Ice quality varies from poor to 10 inches on wind-swept open ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being reported with bluegills in marina areas. Bluegill – Good: Small bluegills are being reported out of the harbor areas on teardrop type lures and waxworms. Lots of small fish being caught with a lot of sorting going on. Sauger – No Report: Dubuque ramps are iced in making boating access impossible. Yellow Perch – No Report: Nice 12-inch plus perch were being reported all fall from backwater areas and shallower water in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is steady at near 5.6 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 32 degrees. Reported ice thickness varies from poor and slushy to up to 6 inches on wind-swept open ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are incidentally being caught with bluegills on waxworms. Bluegill – Good: Lots of small fish being caught. Often anglers are catching 10 small fish to one keeper. Most anglers are using tear drop type lures with waxworms. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for kids throughout the winter. If you plan to keep trout, limit yourself to 2 trout per child so we can keep good fishing in the pond throughout the winter. Walleye – No Report: Boat ramps are frozen in with no boat access possible. Yellow Perch – No Report: A healthy perch population exists in Pool 13; we expect to hear reports soon. Many anglers target perch using tip-downs with a minnow.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is steady at near 5.2 feet at Fulton, 9.9 feet at Camanche and near 4.3 feet at LeClair. Temperature is around 32 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: Expecting to hear of some ice fishing at Sunfish and Rock creek, but have not had any reports so far. Walleye – No Report: Boat ramps are frozen in.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is steady at near 5.4 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 32 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: We get very few reports on ice fishing in Pool 15 as the pool contains very few backwater areas that are essential for panfish.

Ice fishing is underway; most district backwaters have at least some solid ice. Avoid discolored ice. Be warry of snow covered areas; they might not have frozen despite the cold temperatures. Water levels are stable throughout the district. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is fairly steady at 5.39 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities. The Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is frozen in and the ramp is snow covered. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is fairly steady at 4.30 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. The main channel has frozen up, including the boat ramps in Muscatine. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 4.72 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Tailwater stage has risen close to a foot this past week. The main channel is frozen up. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.30 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. We have not received any fishing or ice condition reports for this pool.

The main channel has frozen up with the recent cold weather. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for these pools. Recent rain and warmer temperatures could create unsafe ice conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Unsafe ice conditions.

Lake Belva Deer

Unsafe ice conditions. Lots of slush and water from the rain on top of the weak ice.

Lake Darling

Unsafe ice conditions. Large areas of dark ice with standing water in others. Along shore 3 inches of soft white ice and 1 inch of good clear ice underneath with several inches of slush on top.

Lost Grove Lake

The upper end (west end) of the lake has the best ice, but it’s not great. Other areas have turned dark; there is a fair amount of water and slush on top of the ice.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Ice thickness is 9 to 11 inches. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Green Castle Lake

Ice anglers have been out; ice conditions are unknown. Use caution if venturing out.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is 6 to 10 inches with little snow cover. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good.

Lake Macbride

Ice thickness is 6 to 11 inches. Some areas are melting; check ice thickness often. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is still empty due to the renovation project; the project is complete and the lake will fill as mother nature allows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 6 to 10 inches on most of the lake. Reports of previously frozen slush becoming thin; use caution and check ice thickness often. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing around brush in 10-15 feet of water in the afternoon/evening. Walleye – Slow: A few fish are being caught towards evening. The dam has been popular.

Union Grove Lake|

Ice thickness is 8 to 10 inches on most of the lake. The aeration system will be turned on Jan. 26; this will open up the south end of the lake.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

A dredging project in the Pinicon Ridge backwaters will affect ice fishing this winter.

Some lakes are getting weak spots where there had previously been excess snow. Check ice thickness often as you go. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Very little fishing pressure reported. Check ice thickness often.

Lake Miami

Very little fishing activity. Check ice thickness often.

Lake Sugema

Very little fishing activity. Check ice thickness often.

Lake Wapello

Very little fishing activity. Check ice thickness often.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Very little fishing activity. Check ice thickness often. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.42 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Check ice thickness often. Anglers have been fishing in South Fork and out from Honey Creek State Park. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody.

Red Haw Lake

Very little fishing activity. Check ice thickness often.

The lakes in south central Iowa have quite a bit of slush and water on top of the ice. Ice thicknesses vary; check ice thickness often. With this warmer weather and runoff, look for the ice along the shoreline to start to get soft. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Ice thickness is 11 inches off the boat ramp. The trout stocking scheduled for Feb. 3 has been changed to an unannounced stocking. Trout will be stocked during the week of Jan. 29. The DNR Trout Fishing website will be updated shortly after the stockings have been completed. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use panfish jigs or jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies over brush piles and roadbeds in the mornings and evenings with glow jigs or glow spoons baited with waxworms or minnows.

Hickory Grove Lake

Ice anglers have been on the lake. Parts of the lake froze at different times. Check ice thickness often, especially on the lower end near the island. Bluegill – Fair: The bluegill fishery has grown well and should be attractive to ice anglers. Habitat is abundant; it will take some exploring to find the areas the fish prefer. Find habitat locations on the DNR Fishing Atlas.

Lake Petocka

The trout stocking scheduled for Jan. 27 has been changed to an unannounced stocking. Trout will be stocked unannounced before this Saturday, Jan. 27. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use panfish jigs or jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

The trout stocking scheduled for Feb. 10 has been changed to an unannounced stocking. Trout will be stocked during the week of Jan. 29. The DNR Trout Fishing website will be updated shortly after the stockings have been completed. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try panfish jigs or jigging spoons tipped with one or multiple waxworms. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

The trout stocking scheduled for Feb. 3 has been changed to an unannounced stocking. Trout will be stocked during the week of Jan. 29. The DNR Trout Fishing website will be updated shortly after the stockings have been completed. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use panfish jigs or jigging spoons tipped with one or multiple waxworms. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches on most ponds and lakes in Central Iowa. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Atlantic Quarry Pond 1

Ice thickness is 8 inches. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use similar tackle used for crappies like small spinners, spoons, twister tails and minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Trout will be stocked Jan. 25. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use similar tackle used for crappies like small spinners, spoons, twister tails and minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Farm Creek Lake (a.k.a. Young’s Pond)

Ice thickness is 8 inches. The lake should provide decent fishing this winter. Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie average 9-inches. Late afternoon bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Sort for 8-inch bluegills.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good population of 10-inch black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Move often to find schools of black crappie. Best bite is late evening.

Lake Anita

Ice thickness is 6 to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: One angler reported catching crappies just before dark close to the fish cleaning station. Bluegill – Fair: Most of the fishing is taking place below the campground in the north arm of the lake.

Littlefield Lake

Ice thickness is 11 inches; roads are now plowed. Black Crappie – Slow: A few 9-inch black crappie are being picked up around the tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Find a cedar tree pile on the Fishing Atlas and set up. Sorting for 8-inch fish is needed.

Orient Lake

Ice thickness is 10 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Orient has good numbers of 9- to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are 8- to 9-inches and in good body condition.

Prairie Rose Lake

Ice thickness is 9 inches. Black Crappie – No Report: There are fewer 10- to 12-inch black crappies this winter. Bluegill – Slow: Find cedar tree piles for best success. Fish will average 8.5-inches.

Springbrook Lake

Ice thickness is 10 inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing is good for 7.5-inch fish. Redear Sunfish – Fair: Anglers report catching 9- to 10-inch redear on waxworms.

Viking Lake

Ice thickness is 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching 7.5-inch bluegills in the pontoon arm of the lake.

Willow Lake

Ice thickness is 10 inches. Fishing has been good. Black Crappie – Slow: Early morning and late afternoon are best to find black crappies. Bluegill – Good: Find a tree or brush pile close to the creek channel to catch 8-inch bluegill. Redear Sunfish – No Report: Willow has a good population of large redear sunfish.

Ice thickness is 8 to 12 inches in the district. For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches off the main boat ramp near the beach area. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8- inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: A few walleye are being caught with jigs tipped with live bait fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 10 inches off the Paul Vaughn boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnows fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Summit Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 12 inches off the boat ramp; there are areas of thin ice near the HWY 25 bridge. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches off the main boat ramp. Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches off the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with waxworm or minnows fished in the flooded timber to catch crappie of all sizes. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished in the flooded timber. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 12 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished in the flooded timber.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 8 to 12 inches. There is a lot of slush/water on top of the ice due to the warm weather this week. Use caution and check ice thickness often. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.