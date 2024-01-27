Reynolds, 25 Other Governors Say Texas has Right to Self-Defense

Governor Kim Reynolds and two dozen other Republican governors are siding with the governor of Texas in his border dispute with the Biden Administration. The statement from the governors comes after the U-S Supreme Court ruled federal agents can remove razor wire Texans installed at Eagle Pass, along the U-S-Mexico border.

Reynolds says the State of Texas should be able to use every tool necessary to defend itself from the tide of mass migration across the border.

Reynolds and the other Republican governors say the U-S Constitution gives states the right of self-defense in times like this. Neighboring governors in Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota signed onto the statement in support of Texas. A spokesman for the U-S Department of Homeland Security says enforcement of immigration law is a federal responsibility and the razor wire, fences and gates stalled by the State of Texas have only made it harder for federal agents to do their jobs.