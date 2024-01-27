North Iowa Outdoors: Postponed Winter Community Trout Locations will be Ready for Anglers Soon

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock trout at Blue Pit in Mason City, Moorland Pond in Fort Dodge, and Big Lake in Council Bluffs by the end of this week.

The DNR Trout Fishing website will be updated shortly after the stockings have been completed.

Bacon Creek Lake in Sioux City was stocked earlier this week.

Winter community trout stockings at central Iowa ponds scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 27 in Bondurant, Saturday, Feb. 3 in Ames and Waukee, and Saturday, Feb. 10 in Johnston will be unannounced due to warm weather and deteriorating ice conditions.

Lake Petocka in Bondurant will be stocked by the end of this week. Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake in Ames, Triumph Park West and East in Waukee, and Terra Lake in Johnston will be stocked sometime next week.

The family fishing events also scheduled for the central Iowa community trout ponds have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.