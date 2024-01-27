ISU Extension and Outreach Webinar on Iowa Fiscal Trends Now Online

For city and county officials across Iowa, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has released an informative online webinar titled “Fiscal Condition and Trends of Iowa Cities and Counties.” The webinar, from December 2023, uses recently released City and County Annual Fiscal Conditions Reports for the 2022 fiscal year to provide comprehensive insights into the financial trends affecting local Iowa governments.

Led by Biswa Das, associate professor in the Department of Community and Regional Planning, the webinar delves into the financial data of Iowa’s 99 counties and 940 cities. It emphasizes the practical applications of this data in policy making and strategic planning, aiding officials in making informed, responsible decisions for their communities.

“Our goal is to provide a transparent and objective perspective on the fiscal conditions affecting our cities and counties,” explained Das. “This webinar is an essential instrument for officials striving to comprehend and navigate their financial environments, thereby facilitating prudent and well-informed decision-making processes.”

This educational initiative is a collaborative effort involving the ISU Extension and Outreach Iowa Government Finance Initiative, the Iowa League of Cities and the Iowa State Association of Counties. It exemplifies the university’s dedication to enhancing the capabilities and knowledge of local government officials.

The webinar is available for viewing on the ISU Extension and Outreach IGFI’s YouTube channel, IGFI ISU. For more information about the City and County Annual Fiscal Conditions Reports, visit the ISU Extension and Outreach IGFI website.