Data Science for the Public Good Summer 2024 Program Opens Applications for Aspiring Innovators

Iowa State University’s Data Science for the Public Good program is accepting applications for its Summer 2024 Young Scholars Program. Undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines who possess quantitative and analytical skills and a passion for applying data science to societal challenges are encouraged to apply by Feb. 29.

The DSPG program offers an immersive summer experience from May 15 to July 26, transcending traditional academic boundaries. By integrating rigorous academic learning with practical application, it equips students with a thorough understanding of how data science can effectively address real-world challenges. Participants will find themselves in a collaborative environment, working on multidisciplinary projects that directly and meaningfully impact communities.

The real-world impact of the DSPG program is evident in the diverse range of projects undertaken by its scholars over the years. These projects span from developing tools to aid new farmers in Iowa to analyzing housing data for policy development to utilizing AI for assessing rural housing conditions. Each initiative underlines data science’s versatility and significant impact in addressing a spectrum of societal challenges.

“We invite individuals driven by the desire to create positive change through data science to join us for the upcoming Summer 2024 program,” stated Chris Seeger, DSPG program director and professor of landscape architecture at Iowa State University. “This is an opportunity not just to learn but to actively make a difference in the world.”

Learn more about this opportunity and apply at https://dspg.iastate.edu.

The Data Science for the Public Good program is a collaborative initiative with the ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development unit.