Feenstra Helps Introduce Legislation to Stop the Biden Administration from Tearing Down Texas’ Border Barriers

Yesterday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce – alongside U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) – legislation to prevent the Biden administration from dismantling barriers and fencing constructed by the state of Texas – or any other state – along the southern border.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have created the worst crisis at our southern border in generations. Terrorists, drug traffickers, illegal immigrants, and foreign nationals with ties to China have broken our laws, crossed our border, and been released into our country with no vetting at all. The lack of leadership from the Biden administration infuriates me,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which authorized the Biden administration to destroy barriers that the Texas National Guard has constructed along the southern border, I helped introduce legislation to overturn this decision and confirm Texas’ right to defend itself and its borders. I’m equally grateful that Governor Reynolds has deployed the Iowa National Guard to the border to keep our families and rural communities safe. My message to President Biden is simple: we should be building the border wall, not tearing it down.”