Worth County Learns About the Beje Clark Facility in Mason City

In a recent meeting, the Worth County Board of Supervisors took a moment recently to learn more about their role and the Beje Clark Residential Facility which is a part of the Iowa Department of Corrections.

John Scholl is the Residential Manager of the Mason City facility and he explained what some of what their functions were.

Scholl explained that his office gathers information on the convicted individual before they are sentenced.

After the sentencing, whether on probation or suspended sentence, the facility then goes about working with the convicted individual on several fronts.

Residents are taught budgeting, fiscal responsibility, and everyday responsibilities while at the facility.

Scholl outlined the scope of reach by the Beje Clark Residential Facilities.

Scholl explained that the skills that are taught are aimed at ending any return by the convicted individual into the prison system.