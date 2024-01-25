HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings 1/25/24

Tuesday. January 23rd

Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Forest City Boys Basketball at Charles City 7:30 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at North Iowa 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

Bishop Garrigan Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream

Wednesday, January 24th

Kansas State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 7:00 PM Airtime 8:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Thursday, January 25th

Eagle Grove Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

Friday, January 26h

Forest City Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM KIOW/KHAM/FC and WH Video Streams

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream

Saturday, January 27th

Kansas Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 11:30 AM Airtime, 12:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

Newman Catholic Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Valley City State Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM KIOW

UNI Men’s Basketball at Drake TBA B103

Monday, January 29th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 pm KIOW

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

North Iowa Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream

Tuesday, January 30th

Forest City Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Belmond-Klemme 6:15 PM B103/WH Video Stream

Regional Dual Team Wrestling 6:00 PM TBA Video Stream

Wednesday, January 31st

Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball at Iowa State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

UNI Men’s Basketball at Bradley 6:30 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff B103

Thursday, February 1st

IGHSAU State Wrestling 10:00 AM KIOW

IGHSAU State Wrestling 6:00 PM KIOW

Friday, February 2nd

IGHSAU State Wrestling Day 2 10:00 AM KIOW

Forest City Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 KIOW/FC/LM Video Stream

Bishop Garrigan Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM

Saturday, February 3rd

IHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling 9:00 AM TBA

Murray State Men’s Basketball at UNI TBA B103

Dakota State Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM TBA

Iowa State Men’s Basketball at Baylor 6:00 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff KIOW