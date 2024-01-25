Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings 1/25/24

Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
15-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
13-1
2
3
Martensdale-St. Marys
10-3
3
4
Remsen St, Mary’s
12-0
4
5
Council Bluffs St. Albert
12-1
6
6
Algona Bishop Garrigan
16-1
7
7
Calamus-Wheatland
14-1
8
8
Woodbine
11-2
10
9
CAM
12-2
9
10
Montezuma
13-2
13
11
Riceville
17-1
5
12
Lynnville-Sully
14-3
11
13
Coon Rapids-Bayard
11-3
12
14
Fremont-Mills
15-0
15
15
George-Little Rock
11-2
14
 
Dropped Out:  None
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
13-1
1
2
Panorama
16-0
2
3
Westwood
14-0
3
4
Sioux Central
13-1
5
5
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
14-1
6
6
Iowa City Regina
13-3
4
7
Central Lyon
14-1
7
8
Nodaway Valley
12-2
8
9
Grundy Center
14-1
11
10
Cascade
11-3
10
11
Hinton
14-2
14
12
North Mahaska
13-2
9
13
Aplington-Parkersburg
12-3
13
14
North Union
13-4
NR
15
Treynor
9-4
12
 
Dropped Out: Jesup (15)
 
Class 3A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Mount Vernon
15-1
1
2
Des Moines Christian
13-1
3
3
Estherville-Lincoln Central
14-2
4
4
Roland-Story
14-0
5
5
Solon
12-3
2
6
Dubuque Wahlert
14-2
6
7
Harlan
11-2
7
8
Benton Community
11-5
8
9
Monticello
12-2
9
10
Spirit Lake
10-3
11
11
Algona
11-4
10
12
Cherokee
10-4
12
13
Forest City
13-3
13
14
West Delaware
9-7
NR
15
Chariton
11-2
14
 
Dropped Out: Williamsburg (15)
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Clear Creek-Amana
14-0
2
2
Waverly-Shell Rock
16-0
4
3
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
12-1
5
4
Dallas Center-Grimes
12-3
1
5
North Polk
14-2
3
6
Mason City
14-2
6
7
Le Mars
12-3
7
8
Norwalk
12-2
8
9
Lewis Central
10-4
9
10
Maquoketa
11-2
11
11
Marion
12-4
10
12
Central DeWitt
11-3
13
13
Pella
10-3
12
14
Carlisle
10-4
14
15
Keokuk
13-1
15
 
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
16-0
1
2
Davenport North
14-2
2
3
Dowling Catholic
11-4
3
4
Waukee
12-3
4
5
Ankeny Centennial
9-6
5
6
Pleasant Valley
11-4
6
7
Cedar Falls
14-1
8
8
Cedar Rapids Prairie
11-1
9
9
Ankeny
9-7
7
10
Waukee Northwest
7-7
10
11
Southeast Polk
8-7
12
12
Sioux City East
11-4
13
13
West Des Moines Valley
8-7
11
14
Sioux City West
6-5
15
15
Iowa City West
8-6
14
 
Dropped Out: None
