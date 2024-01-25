AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Hancock County Begins Bridge Replacement Bidding
There may be snow on the ground and frozen surfaces on rivers and streams, but this is the ideal time to begin planning and bidding for bridge replacement work to be done. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis has already begun that process.
Some of these projects are located in the western portion of Hancock County.
Purvis explained that overall bidding came in lower than expected.
Work on the project is expected to begin later this year.