Forest City Explores Sale of Historical Books at City Hall

The Forest City Council was presented with a question about the sale of Forest City history books at city hall. Councilman and member of the Forest City Historical Society Dan Davis explained to the council about the current status of the sales of the books there.

Davis stated that overall, the process of offering the books at city hall was going smoothly.

These books describe the area history and what led communities to the place they are now. The books have been on display and sale at the Forest City Hall for several months now, but interested buyers may have been deterred due to the posting of the book prices according to Davis.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman agreed with Davis and reminded everyone that the council had made a previous recommendation about the books.

The books are available in the lobby of city hall during regular business hours.