Feenstra Demands Answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over Reports of Illegal Immigrants Flying on American Planes without Proper Identification

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting answers from his department over credible reports that illegal immigrants are boarding and flying on U.S. planes without proper identification. Instead, illegal immigrants are permitted to upload their personal information on the CBP One app, which fails to verify if the inputted data is valid.

“By law, American citizens are required to show valid photo identification to go through TSA and board domestic and international flights, but, under the Biden administration, illegal immigrants don’t. This ridiculous policy – which allows illegal immigrants to independently upload a picture, their alleged date of birth, and other information into the CBP One app – leaves our nation vulnerable to terrorists, drug traffickers, and criminals who wish to harm our families and destroy our country,” said Rep. Feenstra. “To date, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have flown in the United States without proper identification. That must end now. I will not allow President Biden to jeopardize our national security and the safety of our communities because he refuses to enforce our nation’s laws and close the border. Iowans and Americans nationwide deserve answers from the Biden administration and assurance that this dangerous policy will be swiftly suspended.”

The full letter can be found HERE.