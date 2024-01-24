RoseMary K. Schoolcraft, 89 of Forest City, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00-7:00 PM, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 27, at First Baptist Church.

The family has chosen Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) to care for their needs.