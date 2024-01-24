Lake Mills and West Hancock will host IHSAA Regional Duals
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced that both West Hancock and Lake Mills boys wrestling teams would host for a chance to wrestle in Coarlville for state dual titles.
Last year, both teams qualified for the IHSAA Regional Duals, but both went on the road and fell short of a state birth. This year, they were both in the top eight of the IHSAA Wrestling Rankings released Tuesday, giving them the advantage of hosting regionals.
At #6 West Hancock
First Round: #11 Wapsie Valley vs. #23 Riverside, Oakland
Final: #6 West Hancock vs. TBD
At #4 Lake Mills
First Round: #14 Denver vs. #18 Akron-Westfield
Final: #4 Lake Mills vs. TBD
KIOW will livestream at both locations on Tuesday.
A link to the West Hancock match is currently under the basketball broadcast at the following link: https://kiow.com/live/west-hancock-sports/
The Lake Mills dual will be the only broadcast on the Lake Mills video stream Tuesday night located here: https://kiow.com/live/lake-mills-sports/
The start time is tentatively set for 7:30 PM but will vary depending on when the first dual is complete, and the stage is set for the final dual.
The winner of the eight host sites will compete on Saturday, February 3rd, in the state dual tournament, and KIOW will have live coverage if either Lake Mills, West Hancock, or both earn bids.
The rest of the Class 1A field:
At Alburnett
First Round: #16 Pleasantville vs. #17 Earlham
Final: #1 Alburnett vs. TBD
At Don Bosco, Gilbertville
First Round: #15 MFL MarMac vs. #20 Nodaway Valley
Final: #2 Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD
At Wilton
First Round: #13 West Branch vs. #19 Interstate 35, Truro
Final: #3 Wilton vs. TBD
At Nashua-Plainfield
First Round: #12 Emmetsburg vs. #22 Central Springs
Final: #5 Nashua-Plainfield vs. TBD
At Jesup
First Round: #10 Lisbon vs. #24 North Butler/Clarksville
Final: #7 Jesup vs. TBD
At Hinton
First Round: #9 Logan-Magnolia vs. #21 Shenandoah
Final: #8 Hinton vs. TBD