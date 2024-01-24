Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local Scores from 1/24/24
BOYS
KIOW – Charles City 65 Forest City 60
#1 Clear Lake 75 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
Newman Catholic 80 Rockford 67
North Union 88 Belmond-Klemme 28
Osage 45 North Butler 37
West Fork 74 Central Springs 43
GHV 62 Bishop Garrigan 60
Lake Mills 107 Eagle Grove 68
GIRLS
KIOW #4 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 57 #13 3A Forest City 34
KHAM West Hancock 56 North Iowa 48
North Union 52 Belmond-Klemme 44
Osage 48 North Butler 36
Northwood-Kensett 54 Lyle-Pacelli, Minnesota 22
Bishop Garrigan 64 GHV 51
Central Springs 58 West Fork 41