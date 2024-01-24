Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local Scores from 1/24/24

BOYS

KIOW – Charles City 65 Forest City 60

#1 Clear Lake 75 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

Newman Catholic 80 Rockford 67

North Union 88 Belmond-Klemme 28

Osage 45 North Butler 37

West Fork 74 Central Springs 43

GHV 62 Bishop Garrigan 60

Lake Mills 107 Eagle Grove 68

GIRLS

KIOW #4 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 57 #13 3A Forest City 34

KHAM West Hancock 56 North Iowa 48

North Union 52 Belmond-Klemme 44

Osage 48 North Butler 36

Northwood-Kensett 54 Lyle-Pacelli, Minnesota 22

Bishop Garrigan 64 GHV 51

Central Springs 58 West Fork 41

 

